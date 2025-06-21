CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $75,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IDXX opened at $523.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $530.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.