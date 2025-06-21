CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2,621.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

