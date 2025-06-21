CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.43% of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

IBIB opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

