CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.