CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $29,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,656,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.