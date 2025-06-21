CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

