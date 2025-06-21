CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 4.1%

BATS DUSA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.97. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.