CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 256 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after buying an additional 752,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after buying an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

