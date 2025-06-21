CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kemper by 104.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,562.40. This trade represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Down 0.1%

KMPR opened at $63.21 on Friday. Kemper Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.