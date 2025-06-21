CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Reliance were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 11.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Reliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE RS opened at $306.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $326.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

