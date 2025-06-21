CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

