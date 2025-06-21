CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 140 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

