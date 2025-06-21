CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 183 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total transaction of $1,862,852.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,740 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,261.20. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,523 shares of company stock valued at $77,393,768. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.4%

TEAM stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average is $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

