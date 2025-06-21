CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 422 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.