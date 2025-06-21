CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 560 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 0.90. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.48.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -259.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

