CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.0%

USO opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.43. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $84.58.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

