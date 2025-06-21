CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,449,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after acquiring an additional 512,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

