CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Receives $32.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLL opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,694.02. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $342,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,489.50. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,333 shares of company stock worth $1,895,195. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBLL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

