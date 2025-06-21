Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Buys £476,190.48 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Adonis Pouroulis acquired 47,619,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £476,190.48 ($640,385.26).

Chariot Stock Performance

Shares of Chariot stock opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. Chariot Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Chariot

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

