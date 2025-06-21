Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.46. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

