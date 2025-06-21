Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $315,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CMG opened at $52.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.