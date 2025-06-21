Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,618,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Juniper Networks by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,884 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,413,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,811,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5%

JNPR stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

