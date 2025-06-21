Clarius Group LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

