CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254 ($3.42) and traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.32). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 750,736 shares.

Specifically, insider David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £89,849.25 ($120,830.08). Also, insider David Fineberg sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44), for a total value of £1,676.80 ($2,254.98).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. Analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.