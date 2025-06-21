Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KOF opened at $95.00 on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45.

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8839 per share. This is a boost from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

