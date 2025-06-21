CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
CochLear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. CochLear has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $115.85.
About CochLear
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CochLear
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for CochLear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CochLear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.