CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CochLear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. CochLear has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $115.85.

Get CochLear alerts:

About CochLear

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for CochLear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CochLear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.