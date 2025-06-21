Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Comba Telecom Systems Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, research, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally.

