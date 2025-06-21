Commercial Metals (CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

