Comparing Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) & The Competition

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aveanna Healthcare to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aveanna Healthcare’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare $2.02 billion -$10.93 million 236.00 Aveanna Healthcare Competitors $3.78 billion $179.91 million 20.26

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aveanna Healthcare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare. Aveanna Healthcare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

88.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare 0.26% -15.16% 1.14% Aveanna Healthcare Competitors -12.27% -0.50% -4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aveanna Healthcare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 1 2 1 0 2.00 Aveanna Healthcare Competitors 107 898 1355 57 2.56

Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. As a group, “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies have a potential upside of 25.11%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare peers beat Aveanna Healthcare on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

