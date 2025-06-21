Comparing Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) & Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Encompass Health has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Encompass Health and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health 8.97% 17.63% 7.33% Elanco Animal Health 8.43% 7.54% 3.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health $5.37 billion 2.23 $455.70 million $4.84 24.60 Elanco Animal Health $4.44 billion 1.51 $338.00 million $0.74 18.19

This table compares Encompass Health and Elanco Animal Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encompass Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Encompass Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Encompass Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Encompass Health and Elanco Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health 0 0 7 2 3.22 Elanco Animal Health 0 4 3 0 2.43

Encompass Health presently has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Elanco Animal Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elanco Animal Health is more favorable than Encompass Health.

Summary

Encompass Health beats Elanco Animal Health on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions. It offers services through the Medicare program to federal government, managed care plans and private insurers, state governments, and other patients. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

