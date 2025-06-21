Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Holdings Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

