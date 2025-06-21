Contrasting CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Wax Center has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 European Wax Center 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CCA Industries and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given European Wax Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -80.62% -96.03% -71.60% European Wax Center 4.38% 23.65% 3.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and European Wax Center”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $7.74 million 0.79 -$6.12 million ($0.77) -1.21 European Wax Center $216.92 million 1.44 $10.46 million $0.20 28.35

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

European Wax Center beats CCA Industries on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

