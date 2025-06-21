Cormark Expects Weaker Earnings for Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Western Copper & Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper & Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

WRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Western Copper & Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Western Copper & Gold has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 53,570 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

