Cormark Weighs in on FPX Nickel’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FPX Nickel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

Shares of FPX Nickel stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. FPX Nickel has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$81.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

