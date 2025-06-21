CorMedix’s (CRMD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

CRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

CorMedix Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CRMD opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.03 million, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. CorMedix had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

