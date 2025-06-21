Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after buying an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after buying an additional 317,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

