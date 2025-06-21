Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after buying an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,337,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,268,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,847,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $42.42.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

