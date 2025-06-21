Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

