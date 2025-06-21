Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,583 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $4,926,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

