Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

