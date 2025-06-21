Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 71 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $509.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.47. The company has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

