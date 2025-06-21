Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 815 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 1,434.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55,236 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Samsara by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 168,064 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,562,824.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,700. This trade represents a 37.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $5,582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,120. The trade was a 59.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137,417 shares of company stock worth $89,601,167 in the last 90 days. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IOT opened at $39.26 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

