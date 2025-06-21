Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $47,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celestica by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 761,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,164,000 after purchasing an additional 214,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Celestica by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

NYSE:CLS opened at $135.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

