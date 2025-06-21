Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $107.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $112.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

