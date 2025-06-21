Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

