Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,108 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $22,509,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 734,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 370,388 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Stephens lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.86 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,890.16. The trade was a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.