Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

