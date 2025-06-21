Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 298,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

CGMS stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

