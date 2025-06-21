Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,127,000 after buying an additional 68,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Nucor Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NUE opened at $124.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

