Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,658,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

